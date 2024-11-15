ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to examine need to file appeal against Kerala High Court order on captive elephant management, says Minister

Published - November 15, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran said the government will consider filing an appeal against the High Court ruling on parading elephants after a detailed examination of the order.

The Minister stressed the need to conduct festivals like the Thrissur Pooram without any hindrance even while taking steps to ensure the safety of elephants and the people participating in the events. “The government will examine the practical aspects before deciding on the next move.”

The Minister said the government had convened a workshop in Thiruvananthapuram on November 20 to discuss the draft rules on management of captive elephants. Officials ands other stakeholders including representatives of various devaswoms, elephant owners, NGOs and legal experts would attend the workshop. “The issues discussed at the workshop and the outcome would be taken into consideration before deciding further action by the government”, he added.

