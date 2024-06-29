Govt. to examine legal validity of V-C selection committee notifications

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s decision to initiate steps to select Vice-Chancellors for six universities has flared tensions with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government yet again, with the move likely to run into legal challenges.

In an indication of the road ahead, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu revealed the government’s plan to examine the legal validity of the notifications issued by the Raj Bhavan to constitute the selection committees.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Dr. Bindu said the notification appears to have ignored the University Acts that have clearly defined the composition and functions of Vice-Chancellor search committees. Besides, some of the committee comprise only two people, she pointed out.

She went on to accuse Mr. Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of the universities, of “saffronising” universities. Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), she alleged, members are being nominated to decision-making bodies without ascertaining their merit. Many others have been nominated to further the Hindutva ideology, she alleged, while adding secular values have been a hallmark of the State’s higher education.

The Governor blamed the “wilful and deliberate attempt” on the part of the government and universities, dominated by the LDF, to delay the V-C selection process for his decision. “I have been trying to persuade them and also send them reminders for the last one year. In the case of Kerala University, six reminders have gone,” he said, accusing Dr. Bindu of “disturbing” the Senate meeting convened by the university to nominate a representative to the selection panel.

