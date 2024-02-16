ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. to examine functioning of day-care centres: Sivankutty

February 16, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He lamented the absence of norms to regulate the functioning of such facilities that have been mushrooming without safeguards

The Hindu Bureau

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has announced a comprehensive study into the functioning of day-care centres in the State.

The decision has been taken following the alleged neglect of a day-care centre near Nemom that led to an unattended two-year-old child leaving the premises and finding his way to his home nearly one-and-a-half km away a few days ago.

Mr. Sivankutty lamented the absence of norms to regulate the functioning of such facilities that have been mushrooming without safeguards. Besides, the government has remained in the dark over the syllabi being adopted in such centres to teach young children, he told media persons while addressing a press conference here.

Under such circumstances, the General Education and the Women and Child Development departments will together evolve a monitoring mechanism for such institutions, he added.

