Govt. to examine functioning of day-care centres: Sivankutty

February 16, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has announced a comprehensive study into the functioning of day-care centres in the State.

The decision has been taken following the alleged neglect of a day-care centre near Nemom that led to an unattended two-year-old child leaving the premises and finding his way to his home nearly one-and-a-half km away a few days ago.

Mr. Sivankutty lamented the absence of norms to regulate the functioning of such facilities that have been mushrooming without safeguards. Besides, the government has remained in the dark over the syllabi being adopted in such centres to teach young children, he told media persons while addressing a press conference here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under such circumstances, the General Education and the Women and Child Development departments will together evolve a monitoring mechanism for such institutions, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.