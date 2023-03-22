Govt. to ensure water availability in all households: Roshy

March 22, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government is going ahead with its plans to ensure water availability in all households in the State, Minister for Water Resources Roshy Augustine said on Wednesday.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating online the State-level World Water Day celebrations. Mr. Augustine urged the public to conserve water and keep waterbodies and sources clean.

Water conservation should begin at home, he said stressing the need to step up measures to ensure water availability and access to all. The Minister also urged officials of the Water Resources department to serve as goodwill ambassadors for water conservation measures. The event, held at the Institute of Management In Governance here, featured various sessions on water availability and sanitation.

In connection with the water day celebrations, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh formally inaugurated 1,000 ponds dug as part of the 100-day action plan of the government.

Addressing the State-level inauguration held at Vamanapuram here, he said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme would be more closely linked to water conservation activities in the State. This year, the government had spent ₹304.35 crore on 55,668 works related to water conservation, he said.