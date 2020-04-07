Kerala

Govt. to ensure supply of essentials

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the government had prioritised the unimpeded movement of essential freight, including cooking gas, into Kerala.

Addressing mediapersons here, he expressed concern that the inflow of cargo trucks into Kerala had dwindled marginally compared to the past days. The State has sufficient food stock. But it has to replenish its larder. “The focus is on essentials and cooking gas,” he said.

