Govt. to ensure Plus One seats for all eligible students: Minister

June 13, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - KALPETTA

Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said that all students who are eligible for higher education will be provided opportunity for Plus One admissions.

Speaking after attending various programmes in Wayanad on Tuesday, Mr. Sivankutty said he had issued directives to officials of the Education department to submit proposals for raising the number of seats for Plus One courses in the district.

Laying the foundation stone for the new staff quarter building of the Krishna Mohan Memorial Government ITI here, the Minister said the progress in the technical education sector in the State was a reflection of the quantum leap made by the government in all sectors.

Ensuring jobs for all youths is the policy of the government, Mr. Sivankutty said, adding that ITIs in the State would be transformed into skill development centres. The Minister highlighted the major role played by the the Industrial Training department and ITIs in the State in nurturing skill development among the youth. The government had organised job fairs in all districts to help students, he added.

Mr. Sivankutty also inaugurated a pre-primary maths park and bamboo park at the Government Higher Secondary School at Vaduvanchal, a water quality testing laboratory, and Perfect project, a unique initiative of the Government Higher Secondary School, Meenangadi, for the comprehensive development of students from Standard 5 to Plus Two.

