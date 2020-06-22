Govt. to ensure good income for farmers: CM

The State government is committed to finding good markets for agricultural produce and ensuring good income to farmers, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.
As part of its Subhiksha Keralam project, the government aims to launch wholesale markets, district-level procurement centres, and block-level and weekly markets, the Chief Minister said, inaugurating the Thiruvathira Njattuvela markets and Karshaka Sabhas and the distribution of one crore fruit tree saplings and coconut saplings via videoconference.
Through Subhiksha Keralam, the government aims to inject fresh life into agriculture, animal husbandry, dairy, and fisheries sectors which face challenges, given the COVID-19 scenario. Under this initiative, paddy cultivation alone is expected to go up by 5,000 ha, according to the Chief Minister.
Although the area under coconut cultivation is 7.81 lakh ha, productivity is low.
The government is distributing saplings of high-yield varieties to boost productivity. As part of the Thiruvathira Njattuvela markets, farmers will have an opportunity to exchange or buy seeds and planting material, he said.
The LDF government has succeeded in doubling vegetable production, Mr. Vijayan said.
