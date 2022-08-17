Govt. to ensure farmers’ welfare: Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The government aims at ensuring the welfare and progress of farmers, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said.

He was inaugurating the Farmer’s Day celebrations organised on Wednesday by the Department of Agriculture Development and Farmers’ Welfare at Kottarakara, Mylam, Kulakada, Ummannur, Veliyam, Kareepra, Ezhukone and Neduvathur.

“The government will take steps to protect the agrarian culture. In order to achieve self-sufficiency in the sector, everyone, irrespective of age, should take to agriculture. The government will help manufacture value-added products from crops in a way that benefits both farmers and consumers. Market for the products will also be ensured. By preparing healthy and safe agricultural products that are chemical-free, every family can attain financial security,” said the Minister who added that the government had been implementing many popular schemes to promote agriculture. Best farmers from various grama panchayats and the municipality were honoured at the function.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kottarakara municipal chairman A. Shaju, grama panchayat presidents Bindu G. Nath, P.T. Indukumar, Ambili Sivan, Binoj, Prashobha, Satyabhama, Ratheesh Kilithattil, block-grama panchayat members, Agriculture department officials, farmers and others participated.