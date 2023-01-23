Govt. to ensure equity, affordability and quality in health care, says Governor

January 23, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The State government will complete the health system reformation exercise it had taken up under Aardram Mission and ensure equity, affordability and quality in health care, the Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Monday, in his policy address prior to the Budget session of the State Assembly .

The standardisation of all health-care facilities – from sub-centres to medical colleges – will be taken up and the conversion of primary health centres into family health centres under Aardram will be completed. Through the introduction of proper treatment protocols for all conditions quality care in public health system will be ensured, he said.

Virus surveillance centre

“One of the major highlights of the initiatives taken up in the health sector is the Institute of Advanced Virology, functioning at the Life Sciences Park, Thonnakkal, in the State capital. The Institute, set up as a centre for virus surveillance and advanced virology research in the aftermath of COVID-19, is in the process of strengthening its infrastructure and human resource capabilities for carrying out high-end research,” Mr. Khan said.

Taking cognisance of the increasing incidence of non-communicable diseases, the government had initiated a community-based screening programme for NCDs, which is progressing well. All persons above 30 years in the State are being screened for diabetes, hypertension as well as three cancers oral, cervical cancer and breast cancer – which are amenable to early detection and treatment. Cancer treatment has been de-centralised in the State and many public sector hospitals that offer follow-up treatment of cancer have been linked to the Cancer Grid.

One Health initiative

Surveillance of zoonotic diseases has been taken up across the State. Kollam and Kottayam districts are moving towards elimination of filariasis by March this year. The first phase of the One Health initiative has been kicked off in Pathanamthitta, Alapuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts

The department of AYUSH will continue its focus on preventive, promotive and rehabilitative aspects of health and wellness. The department is preparing the blueprint of a project on Ayush Medical Value Tourism, which will lay down clear guidelines and standards for wellness treatment in tourist resorts, Mr. Khan said.