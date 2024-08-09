Govt. to ensure benefits of development reach Tribal community: CM

The State government is making interventions to aid the Tribal population in overcoming challenges faced by them and to ensure that they get the benefits of developmental projects, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. Delivering his message on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9, he said that the government aims for sustainable development that preserves tribal habitats.

Mr. Vijayan said that the government has made a Budget allocation of 3% for the Tribal population which constitute 1.45% of the State’s population. Steps have been taken to ensure employment and education for the people from these communities. The appointment of 500 beat forest officers from Scheduled Tribes (ST) community has been discussed at the national and international levels.

Education and employment

Out of a total Budget allocation of ₹860 crore for STs this year, an amount of ₹32 crore has been set aside for various education projects, ₹57 crore for renovation of educational institutions, ₹9 crore for self-employment initiatives, ₹35 crore for the Tribal Plus job guarantee scheme and Unnati scheme for start-ups and ₹25 crore for eradicating malnutrition.

The State-level inauguration of the International Day of Indigenous Peoples held at Njaraneeli Community Study Center was carried out by the Minister of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Development department O.R. Kelu.

