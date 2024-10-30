GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. to enhance investors’ trust in Kerala: Minister

Published - October 30, 2024 09:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Investment- friendly policies adopted by the State government have transformed Kerala into a preferred destination for diverse enterprises with the investors’ trust increasing substantially in the industrial ecosystem now prevailing in the State, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve said here on Wednesday.

The Minister was addressing the Sectoral Meeting on “Recycling, Waste Management and Green Entrepreneurship” organised by KSIDC in the build up to the Invest Kerala Global Summit to be held next year in Kochi.

“We had recently assigned IIM Indore to conduct a study on the prevailing industrial climate of Kerala and its report mentioned that MSMEs now consider this government as a parental figure as the trust in the government has increased vastly due to the industry- friendly policies adopted in the last one year,” the Minister said.

Mr. Rajeeve said the Year of Enterprises initiative saw more than 3 lakh enterprises taking off in Kerala in last one year alone. Noting that waste management and recycling offered plenty of business opportunities, especially for green enterprises, the Minister said it is vital to leverage new technologies and smart solutions in this sector.

“Sustainable waste management and recycling is one of the investment sectors prioritised by the government. Already there are enterprises that are leveraging such possibilities and we expect more firms to enter this sector in the coming days,” Mr. Rajeeve said.

Managing Director, KSIDC S.Harikishore, KSIDC Executive Director Hari Krishnan R. and Suchitwa Mission Executive Director U. V. Jose were among those present.

