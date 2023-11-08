HamberMenu
Govt. to distribute one month’s social security pensions

November 08, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has decided to disburse the social security pensions for one month, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Wednesday.

The government has allocated ₹900 crore for the purpose. The pensions will be disbursed through bank accounts, and in the case of direct-to-home distribution, through cooperative societies.

The government had drawn flak for the delay in pension distribution.

The pension database has 64 lakh beneficiaries. All beneficiaries who have completed mustering will receive the pensions, the Minister said. In the case of the others, they will receive the pension in the month mustering is completed.

The government also sanctioned ₹30 crore more for the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, Mr. Balagopal said. On Monday, the government had sanctioned ₹70 crore.

