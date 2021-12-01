Govt. to decongest 143 level crossings

Thiruvananthapuram

01 December 2021 18:49 IST

The State Government on Wednesday decided to enter into a tripartite agreement with the Union Ministry for Surface Transport and Union Ministry for Railways to decongest 143 level crossings in the State by constructing underpasses and rail overbridges.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tasked the Public Works Department to finalise the list of railway level crossings that urgently require modernisation. Kerala has 428 level crossings speckled across the State. The Cabinet felt that the busiest 143 of them created bottlenecks for traffic flow and needed urgent modernisation.

The Cabinet nominated Sabeeda Begam as a member of the State Food Commission. It also decided to hike the salary and allowances of Kerala Bharath Scouts and Guides staff as per the recommendation of the 9th and 10th Pay Revision Commissions.