Govt. to constitute panel for content scrutiny of State-funded ads

December 21, 2022 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government has decided to constitute a three-member committee to examine the content of State-funded advertisements on media platforms.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the decision based on a recent Supreme Court ruling on the content regulation of government-funded advertisements.

The committee will comprise a chairman and two members, a pressnote issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

It will be tasked with scrutinising the content of the advertisements issued by the government and semi-government institutions, public sector and autonomous undertakings, courts, and commissions. The committee will ensure that all government departments adhere to the directives issued by the apex court on the content of advertisements.

The committee will have a tenure of two years. A senior journalist with not just less than 15 years of experience in the media field, a person holding a rank not below that of the Principal Secretary to the State government or a person not below the rank of Additional Secretary in the Indian Information Service will be the chairman of the panel. One of the two members on the committee will be a woman, it added.

