Govt. to consider increasing the honorarium of ASHA workers: Minister

March 11, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State government will consider increasing the honorarium of ASHA workers as the financial situation of the State improves, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the district-level meet of ASHA workers at Valakom, he pointed out that the Centre has been downsizing the projects in Kerala. “While the Central fund for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) had been around ₹80,000 crore, it has now been reduced to half. This action raises doubts about the scheme’s ability to continue, which is a cause for concern,” he said.

Lauding ASHA workers for their performance, especially during the pandemic, Mr. Balagopal said that their activities in the State will be strengthened.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who inaugurated the Viva Kerala campaign on the occasion, said that the project will be an important step towards anaemia screening, treatment and awareness. This project is jointly organised by the departments of Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development.

While Vettikavala block panchayat president K. Harshakumar presided over the function, State Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome, former Women’s Commission member Shahida Kamal, Ummannur grama panchayat president Ambili Sivan, District Medical Officer Dr. Jacob Varghese and district ASHA coordinator S. Maheshwari also spoke on the occasion.