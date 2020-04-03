Govt. to chart out action plan to restart activities

Former Chief Secretary K.M. Abraham will head an ‘expert task force’ that will chart out an action plan to help the government restore normal life and kick-start economic activity when the lockdown ends

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked States to come up with region-specific schemes to help respective administrations to reduce the intensity of the nationwide curfew without triggering a sudden, rapid and uncontrollable rush of people into public places.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a panel comprising law and order experts, newspaper editors, filmmakers, economists and business persons would assist Mr Abraham.

Fine for short selling

The Legal Metrology Department has fined 17 ration shops for reducing the quantity of essential supplies given free to citizens. He said the government had taken measures to address the scarcity of vegetables and other essential commodities. The inflow of cargo trucks into Kerala had increased incrementally.

Mr. Vijayan condemned as fake news, the report that Kerala had blocked its inter-State border roads with neighbouring Tamil Nadu after the epidemiologists identified Madurai, Salem and Erode as COVID-19 hotspots. The Chief Minister called people in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu as ‘our brothers’ and said that Kerala stood solidly behind them in the hour of need.

Fake news

He slammed the ‘fake news’ that the government had announced the calendar for the remaining SSLC and higher secondary board examinations.

Tharoor's contribution

Mr. Vijayan congratulated Congress MP Shashi Tharoor for having reached 1,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits to Kerala. He said Mr. Tharoor had told him that 2,000 more field test kits would arrive soon. The tests were a boon for frontline health workers. The devices enabled virologists to know if a person had COVID-19 or not in a matter of two hours when a routine lab test, in comparison, required nearly seven hours to get results.

Relief for workers

The Chief Minister announced ex gratia payments ranging from ₹5,000 to ₹1,000 and interest-free loans up to ₹10,000 for lakhs of workers in the State. The beneficiaries included motor vehicle employees, bar and toddy shop workers, auto and taxi drivers, employees of stage carriage operators, salespersons, petrol pump staff, among others.