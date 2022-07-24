Govt. to aid setting up more libraries: Balagopal

Foundation stone for P.N. Panicker library building at Ummannur

Government will help setting up more libraries with modern facilities to inculcate reading habit among youngsters, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said here.

He was laying the foundation stone for the P.N. Panicker Public Library building at Ummannur Mannathamara Library Junction on Sunday. “Innovative systems will be installed and information technology used to develop a better society. Digital systems will be introduced so that books can be codified and arranged in their respective categories,” he said.

The government had sanctioned ₹17.5 lakh for the new library building. ONV Yuva Sahitya Award winner Arun Kumar Annoor and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy Endowment winner Anagha were felicitated at the event. P.N. Panicker Public Library president M. Ravinathan Pillai presided over the function, secretary Anish Jacob, Kottarakkara taluk Library Council secretary P.K Johnson, Ummannur grama panchayat vice president P.V. Alexander and member Bindu Prakash were present.