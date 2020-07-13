Govt. to abide by SC ruling

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

13 July 2020 19:16 IST

State will not appeal against verdict: Kadakampally

The State government will abide by the Supreme Court ruling that has upheld the right of the erstwhile royal family of Travancore in the administration and management of the centuries-old Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple here.

Responding to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Monday that has put an end to a nine-year-old dispute, Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government was duty-bound to implement the verdict and that it would not go in appeal against the verdict.

Asked to comment on the apex court reversing the Kerala High Court’s 2011 order that the rights of the erstwhile royal family ceased to exist after the death of the last ruler of erstwhile Travancore in 1991, the Minister said the State government had made its stand clear earlier. “The ruling needs to be examined in detail. We welcome the Supreme Court ruling,” he added.

The Supreme Court ruling was clear on the way forward in the opening of the Vault ‘B’ of the temple, the Minister said replying to a query on the stance taken by the present Left Democratic Front government.

Royal family happy

Aswathy Tirunal Gouri Lakshmi Bayi, Pooyam Tirunal Gouri Parvathy Bayi and Adithya Varma of the royal family of erstwhile Travancore expressed happiness over the much-awaited ruling.

“No one can claim credit for this. It is a victory of the Lord and a blessing from him to his devotees. The temple wealth belongs to the Lord and not the royal family. We are thankful to all those who stood by us and waited for so long,” said Pooyam Tirunal Gouri Parvathy Bayi said.

The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple gained worldwide attention following the unearthing of huge treasures in its underground vaults. The former Civil Services officer and the Director General of National Museum, C.V. Ananda Bose, who headed a five-member expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court to evaluate the treasures of the temple, said a strong administrative machinery was needed to protect the temple wealth and to manage its day-to-day affairs. “It is considered as the wealthiest temple in the world. The devotees wanted the temple to be managed by the erstwhile royal family. The Supreme Court ruling has come as desired by the devotees,” he said.

Further development

V. Ratheesan who has been the Temple Executive Officer for the past three years said the five-member committee proposed by the Supreme Court with members from all sections would pave way for the further development of the temple. “This will enable funds from the Centre, State, the Trust floated by the former ruler and royal family and support from all quarters. Lot of facilities were created in the past three years and the court asking the present committee to continue till the new committee is formed is a recognition for the works done,” he added.