Govt. team visits former SC judge Krishna Iyer’s house in Kochi ahead of takeover

April 10, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from the Law and Revenue departments led by special officer N. Jeevan visited ‘Sadgamaya’, the residence of the late V.R. Krishna Iyer, former Supreme Court judge, on M.G. Road in Kochi on Monday. The house, in the heart of the city, will be taken over by the government to convert it into a legal studies centre. Kanayannur tahsildar Ranjith George, village officers V.C. Rajendran and T. Prathapan were part of the team that visited the house. The government has allotted ₹1 crore in the State Budget for taking over the house. V.R. Krishna Iyer was a legal luminary and the conversion of his house into a centre for legal studies is a tribute to him. He passed away in December 2014 in Kochi at the age of 99.

