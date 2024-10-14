GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt., TDB implementing weird reforms in Sabarimala: BJP

Updated - October 14, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh has accused the Left Democratic Front government and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) of launching weird reforms at the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple.

He told the media here on Monday that both the board and the government seemed to be hatching a conspiracy to make the lives of Ayyappa devotees miserable. Mr. Ramesh alleged that they were not taking any steps to improve infrastructure at Sabarimala and Pamba. The BJP would not allow the government to discard the spot booking facility as the arrangement had been suggested by the Kerala High Court.

Mr. Ramesh also said that the hill shrine was not a “government centre” and demanded that the government hold discussions with various organisations involved in the pilgrimage.

