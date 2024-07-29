GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. surrendering workers’ rights by reopening English Indian Clays factory: N.K. Premachandran

MP alleges that State govt., management and Left-affiliated union colluded to not reinstate workers who were on hunger strike. 

Updated - July 29, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 09:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government’s actions to reopen the English Indian Clays factory at Veli by surrendering workers’ rights completely to the management’s interests are deceitful and unforgivable, N.K. Premachandran, MP, has said. In a press release issued here on Monday, he questioned whether the Left Democratic Front government cared only about the private management’s profits.

Steps have not been taken to reinstate the workers who were on hunger strike demanding the company’s reopening, the MP alleged.

He alleged that the government, the management and the Left-affiliated union have colluded and scapegoated the interests of the workers.

“The management had unilaterally decided to close down the factory in 2020 citing the unavailability of raw materials. Since then, the management has not provided the rightful benefits to the workers. The government has enabled the management’s plan to get a large number of workers to resign and forego their benefits,” he said.

