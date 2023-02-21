Govt. submits panel of three to replace Ciza Thomas as KTU V-C in-charge

February 21, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government submitted a panel of three senior professors under the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) to Raj Bhavan to replace Ciza Thomas as Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Tuesday.

The move comes against the backdrop of the Kerala High Court upholding the government’s authority to recommend qualified candidates for temporary appointment to the position.

The government is learnt to have proposed the names of Director of Technical Education in-charge T.P. Byjubai, DTE senior joint director and State Project Facilitation Unit director Vrinda V. Nair and Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology Principal C. Sathish Kumar.

While Dr. Nair had earlier held the position of Dean (Research) in the KTU, the others are at present members on the university Syndicate.

In its judgment, a Division Bench of the High Court observed the appointment of Dr. Thomas as a stop-gap arrangement and that it was “purely within the realms of the government” to decide on whether to replace the appointee and recommend other names for the purpose.

Confirming receipt of the list submitted by the government, Raj Bhavan sources said Governor Arif Mohammed Khan was yet to examine the proposed panel. They also clarified that the Governor would be well within his powers to seek a fresh list if those proposed were found to be unsuitable for the position.

Ministers to meet Governor

A ministerial delegation is set to meet the Governor to brief him on the eight crucial Bills pending before him. Industries and Law Minister P. Rajeeve, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, and Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister J. Chinchurani are expected to meet Mr. Khan soon after his arrival in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday evening.

Despite efforts by the government to mollify him in order to obtain his assent for the Bills, the Governor has stuck to his position that the Ministers should meet him to respond to his queries regarding the Bills.

The proposed legislations at stake include the University Law (Amendment) Bills that seeks to remove Governor as Chancellor of universities and also alter the composition of the search-cum-selection committee to appointment Vice-Chancellors, the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill, and the Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill.