Govt. submits panel of three to replace Ciza as KTU VC, Khan to name successor today

March 29, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government submitted to Raj Bhavan a panel of three candidates to replace Ciza Thomas as Vice-Chancellor (V-C) in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) on Wednesday.

The nominees include Digital University of Kerala Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Director of Technical Education T.P. Byjubai, and College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, Dean (Undergraduate Studies) and Professor of Computer Science and Engineering M. Abdul Nizar.

While both Dr. Byjubai and Dr. Nizar are due to retire on May 31, the decks appear to have been cleared for Dr. Gopinath to take up the responsibility.

Raj Bhavan had written to the Higher Education department a day ago seeking a panel of prospective candidates who could officiate as V-C of the KTU in place of Dr. Thomas, who is set to retire March 31. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is likely to decide her successor on Thursday.

Sources pointed out the Governor was left with no option but to identify a replacement since her continuance as V-C despite her retirement from her primary responsibility as government employee could pave the way for litigation. Moreover, the provisions of the Kerala Financial Code would have prevented her from exercising the V-C’s financial powers on account of her retirement from service. This would have necessitated the Syndicate’s approval for such purposes.