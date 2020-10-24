Govt. striving to create jobs in khadi sector: Minister

Industries Minister inaugurates silk weaving unit, marketing complex at Pappinisseri

E.P. Jayarajan, Industries Minister, on Friday said that the government aimed at creating more jobs in the khadi sector. He was speaking at the inauguration of the silk weaving unit at Pappinisseri and the laying of the foundation stone for the marketing complex.

Wedding saris would be woven at the silk weaving unit. Sarees would also be made according to the customers’ orders utilising the 10 looms in the centre. The foundation stone for a marketing complex being set up at a cost of ₹50 crore was also laid on the occasion.

Mr. Jayarajan said that the Kerala Khadi Village Industries Board was working hard to ensure job security for khadi workers in Kerala, make more productive the khadi movement, which was begun by Mahatma Gandhi as part of the national movement, and to play an important role in the overall growth of the country.

For the past four and a half years, the khadi sector had been on a path of recovery. During the period, 26 khadi production centres were started and 3,384 jobs created. Steps were being taken to create 5,000 more jobs, the Minister said.

He said that khadi products needed to be diversified. People were of the opinion that only the elderly and politicians wore khadi clothes. Hence, the need to diversify and increase production and marketing, he said.

Measures were being taken to produce muslin in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, and Thrissur and to reduce the workload of the workers by using sophisticated power looms. This would also lead to increased production. The government had sanctioned ₹125 crore for paying the minimum wage in the khadi sector and ₹23.3 crore for production incentive.