Govt. strengthens telemedicine service

Thiruvananthapuram

19 December 2020 00:33 IST

COVID cases may go up after polls, leading to high demand for medical consultation

With the government expecting an imminent post-poll rise in COVID-19 cases in the State, the Health Department has strengthened its telemedicine service, e-Sanjeevani, to cater to the possible increase in demand for medical consultation services, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has said.

Congregation of people on account of elections elsewhere in the world during the pandemic has led to an increase in COVID-19 cases. Hence the public should be more vigilant about maintaining all protocols, including hand hygiene, physical distancing, and wearing of masks, she said in a statement.

People who have been in touch with those involved in poll-related activities should be on guard against respiratory symptoms that they may develop in the next week. Medical advice should be sought for even the mildest of fevers, cough or other symptoms of upper respiratory infection. They should also go on self quarantine immediately to ensure that they do not pass on the infection to others.

Advertising

Advertising

Public can seek medical consultation through e-Sanjeevani telemedicine services or raise queries relating to their symptoms with the helpline DISHA - 1056. They may also undergo testing if required, based on the advice of health workers.

Other diseases too

The public can depend on e-Sanjeevani for non-COVID as well as other speciality medical care. Specialist doctors from Health Services are handling outpatient clinics in various departments, including psychiatry, gynaecology, paediatrics and cardiology.

Outpatient services of Malabar Cancer Centre, Regional Cancer Centre, Kochi Cancer Centre, IMHANS Kozhikode, and Indian Institute of Diabetes are also accessible through e-Sanjeevani.

Waiting time reduced

Most teleconsultations take close to seven minutes, while the waiting time has been brought down to 4.33 minutes. The telemedicine service is especially useful to the public as they can avoid visiting a crowded hospital and reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19.

How to go about it

The public can visit esanjeevaniopd.in or download the e-Sanjeevani app from Playstore on their cellphones. They can register using their active mobile number and enter the patient queue after logging in using the OTP number generated. One can interact with doctors over the video and after consultation, download the medicine prescription. For clarifications, the assistance of DISHA may be sought.