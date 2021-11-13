Govt. steps up vigil as rain continues

Many people shifted to relief camps, train services disrupted

The State Government has stepped up vigil with heavy rainfall likely to batter several districts till at least Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has appealed to the people to remain alert. Relief camps will be opened in landslip/mudslip and flood-prone regions. High ranges, riverine regions and tourist spots have been put on high alert.

Thiruvananthapuram and parts of other southern districts logged heavy rainfall on Saturday. Thiruvananthapuram, which was on red alert on Saturday following incessant rainfall, reported localised mudslips and waterlogging in several places. Houses and roads were damaged in the rain havoc. No casualties were reported.

Two trains were fully cancelled and 10 other partially following landslips in the Neyyattinkara-Parassala section in Thiruvananthapuram district and the Eraniel-Kuzhithurai section in neighbouring Tamil Nadu on Saturday morning.

Till Saturday evening, 571 people were shifted to relief camps in Thiruvananthapuram. In all, 33 camps have been opened in the district. The shutters of the Neyyar, Peppara and Aruvikkara dams in the districts are in a raised position.

In Alappuzha, the district administration has opened at least one relief camp at Venmony in Chengannur. Six families (20 people) have been relocated here. More relief camps would be opened in the taluk as floodwaters had entered several houses, officials said. The district administration has also opened 50 gruel centres in Kuttanad taluk.

Water level in major rivers in the region, including the Pampa, Manimala and Achencoil, has risen, but remains below the danger mark.

Rainfall is likely to continue till Monday in the State under the influence of strong westerlies. However, the State should remain vigilant in the subsequent days as the IMD has forecast above-normal rainfall for the State over the next two weeks, he said.