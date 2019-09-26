Govt. steps in to permit elephant participation in Navaratri fete

Bowing to pressure from various quarters, the government has overruled the Forest Department’s stance that barred the use of captive elephants during the three-day Navaratri procession. The government move, after talks with organisers of the Navaratri celebrations, has cleared the way for parading of caparisoned elephants for the procession, which is set to commence from Kanyakumari for a three-day journey to Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple. The Chief Wildlife Warden had earlier denied permission to parade three elephants, Sreekanteswaram Sivakumar, Malayinkeezh Vallabhan, and Varkala Saraswathi, all in possession of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), citing lack of ownership certificates. Besides, anomalies were also cited in their microchip and insurance certificates. A TDB official said the elephants had reached Kanyakumari well in time for the procession that would commence at 8 a.m. on Thursday.