Govt. starts disbursing solatium to survivors of landslides

Published - August 17, 2024 09:29 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Abbas Mankada, captain of the Muslim Youth Leagues White Guard volunteer corps, offering floral tributes at the grave of one of the unidentified victims of the landslides before leaving Wayanad after 18 days of service in the disaster zone on Saturday.

Abbas Mankada, captain of the Muslim Youth Leagues White Guard volunteer corps, offering floral tributes at the grave of one of the unidentified victims of the landslides before leaving Wayanad after 18 days of service in the disaster zone on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The search for the victims of the landslides at Chooralmala and Mundakkai did not yield any result on Saturday, the 19th day.

The search conducted by Fire and Rescue Services personnel, along with volunteers, near the Vellaramala school area was halted around noon after heavy fog enveloped the area. The search in Nilambur also yielded no results. However, sources said the search would resume on Sunday.

Meanwhile, traders and volunteers cleaned the slush-filled shops at Chooralmala town.

As many as 236 bodies and 212 body parts have been retrieved so far. But 118 people are still unaccounted for.

The State government on Saturday began distributing financial assistance to the survivors of the landslides. As part of the endeavour, emergency financial assistance of ₹10,000 each was disbursed to 617 individuals who lost their livelihood in the calamity.

Furthermore, the State Disaster Relief Fund and the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund also collectively contributed ₹72 lakh as financial assistance to 12 people.

Additionally, ₹10,000 each was distributed as funeral expenses of the deceased, benefiting 124 families.

The government also set in motion the procedures to provide financial assistance to 34 individuals who sustained injuries in the disaster and are undergoing treatment in hospitals, pending the submission of requisite documents.

Meanwhile, KPCC working president T.Siddique, MLA, sought the intervention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in addressing the concerns of the relatives of those missing in the landslides. Discontent is brewing among the kin since the search for the missing has been slow in the past three days , he added.

He sought steps to expedite the search at Chooralmala and Nilambur with the help of experts.

