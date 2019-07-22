Govt. staff to compete in Nehru Trophy

The Civil Service Boat Club formed by government employees in the district will contest in the Ayaparamp Valiya Divan chundan (snakeboat) in the 67th edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race.

The boat built in 2016 was handed over to the club.

A selection trial to recruit oarsmen will he held on Punnamada Lake on July 24 and 25.

Additional District Magistrate I. Abdul Salam said that between 100 and 110 oarsmen would be recruited from among government employees in the State.

“The club consists of members from all government departments in the district. A few civil servants from Ernakulam district have also joined the club. Rowers will be selected from government departments across the State,” he said.

Captain, patron

A meeting held last week selected District Collector Adeela Abdulla as the chief patron of the club.

Mr. Salam and State Water Transport Department official T.S. Sunil Kumar have been selected as team captain and leading captain respectively.

Subcommittees led by various department heads have also been constituted to raise funds, conduct selection trial and so on.

Officials said that once the recruitment of oarsmen was completed, the club would make arrangements to provide training to the members of rowing team.

A precedent

A police team had participated in the Nehru Trophy last year.

The team, which competed in Mahadevikad Kattil Thekkethil Chundan, came second in the race.

The boat race will be held on Punnamada Lake here on August 10.

The Champions Boat League (CBL) will also be kicked off along with this year’s Nehru Trophy.