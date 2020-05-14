Kerala

Govt. staff to be ferried by RTC

In Kottayam from today, in Alappuzha from Monday

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will launch special services from various destinations in Kottayam from Friday to cater to government employees on duty. The corporation will operate similar services in Alappuzha from Monday.

In Kottayam, the buses, which will operate as per the directions of the Health Department, will ferry government servants from Changanassery, Parippu, Mundakkayam, Pala, Chembu, and Vaikom. The passengers are required to produce their office identity cards on demand and follow social-distancing norms. Revenue Divisional Officer Anil Oommen said more services could be be operated to various taluk centres based on demand from the tahsildars concerned.

In Alappuzha, the service will connect major centres in the district. “We wanted to start the service from Friday. But, the district administration urged us to postpone it for a couple of days. Initially, the services will be conducted in the Alappuzha-Haripad, Alappuzha-Cherthala, Alappuzha-Thanneermukkom, and Alappuzha-Kidangara sectors. More sectors will be included based on response,” said, V. Ashok Kumar, District Transport Officer, on Thursday.

