Govt. staff should serve common man: CM

Pinarayi was inaugurating the 53rd State conference of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union

Lashing out at the indifferent bureaucratic attitude that often sends the common man running from pillar to post, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has told government employees to accord top priority to serving public interest.

Inaugurating the 53rd State conference of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) here on Saturday, the Chief Minister flagged red-tapism and graft as factors that continued to dog municipal service in the State.

“The public are often pushed to dire straits by public servants who fail to realise the importance of timely service delivery. Unhealthy tendencies by a section of government employees continue to pave way for rampant complaints. Those approaching public offices sought to exercise their rights and not seek the benevolence of government officials,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Issuing a word of caution for employees who indulge in illegal activities, he added the government would not spare any worker found guilty for corruption. While the State has reined in such activities to a large extent, he urged public servants to join hands to eradicate the menace.

Mr. Vijayan was also critical of practices that posed hardships for entrepreneurs while seeking the permission of local bodies in establishing businesses. Emphasising on the State’s goal to generate five non-agriculture jobs for every 1,000 people in local bodies, he lamented the callous disregard meted out to potential job-providers. While the government remained committed in its resolve to encourage entrepreneurs, government officers must never treat them as enemies of the State, he pointed out.

Local Self-Government and Excise Minister M.V. Govindan delivered the keynote address on the occasion. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, KMCSU president N.S. Shine and general secretary P. Suresh were among the others who spoke on the occasion.