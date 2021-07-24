Govt. staff in Kerala to give no-dowry declaration after marriage

Thiruvananthapuram

24 July 2021 18:30 IST

Circular says male employees should submit declaration to department heads within a month

In a step towards stricter implementation of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, the government has issued a circular directing all male government employees to furnish a declaration to their heads of departments within one month of their marriage that they have not taken any dowry.

In the circular, the State Women and Child Development Director, who is also the Chief Dowry Prohibition Officer as per the Kerala Dowry Prohibition (Amendment) Rules, 2021, has asked the heads of departments to obtain and maintain declarations from government employees that they have not asked for, taken, or exhorted the receipt of dowry.

The declaration should be signed by the wife, father, and father-in-law of male government employees, says the circular.

The heads of department should furnish a report on such declarations once in six months, before April 10 and October 10 every year, to the District Dowry Prohibition Officer (District Women and Child Development Officer) of the district concerned. The District Dowry Prohibition Officer has to submit a report of departments that have not furnished the declarations before April 15 and October 15 every year. This is mandatory as per the Act and the Rules, says the circular.

Dowry Prohibition Day

The government has also decided to observe November 26 as Dowry Prohibition Day in the State. All students in high schools, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary schools, and colleges (technical, non-technical and so on) and other educational institutions in the State should take a pledge not to give or take dowry in a general assembly at the institution on Dowry Prohibition Day.

The circular says the declaration is aimed at creating awareness among government employees of the ill-effects of the dowry practice and the importance of strictly implementing the Dowry Prohibition Act.

The State had recently amended the Dowry Prohibition Rules to appoint Dowry Prohibition Officers in all districts.