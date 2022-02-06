Govt. silence is admission of guilt: BJP

The silence of the State government on the revelations of Swapna Suresh, an accused in the gold smuggling case, was an admission of guilt, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said on Sunday.

Swapna's claim that a fake voice clip was created in her name to frame Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials was serious. It was clear that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who handles the Home department, was behind the conspiracy to frame Central agencies.

The appointment of the judicial commission to probe the central agencies was also aimed at scuttling the probe into the gold smugging case, he said.

Mr. Surendran said the government cannot wash off the sin of its attempt to target constitutional bodies. Action had to be taken against the police officials responsible for creating the fake voice clip as well as against senior bureaucrat M. Sivasankar for violating service norms by writing a book without permission from the government.