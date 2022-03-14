Govt. should not give in to Governor’s demands: Deputy Speaker

March 14, 2022 22:52 IST

‘Governor’s stance reflective of Centre’s hostile attitude towards the State’

Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar has accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of holding the government to ransom for pressing his needs.

Participating in the general discussion on the State Budget in the Assembly on Monday, Mr. Gopakumar said the Governor’s stance was reflective of the hostile attitude of the Centre towards the State government. The Central government had been weakening federalism, plurality, freedom of expression, and secularism through its divisive agenda, he alleged.

The Deputy Speaker blamed the Governor of pressurising the government at various instances. “He is supposed to act in accordance with the decisions of the Cabinet and cannot function to his whims. The government should not cede to the demands raised by the Governor who is unwilling to conduct his constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

The Governor had put the government in a tight spot by withholding his assent to the government’s policy address on the eve of the ongoing Budget session. A constitutional crisis was averted only after the government reportedly gave in to his demands including shifting K.R. Jyothilal who was then principal secretary, General Administration Department, from the position.