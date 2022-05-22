Govt. should forgo additional income from fuel price hike, says V.D. Satheesan

Opposition Leader accuses government of failing to make market interventions to control rise in prices of essential commodities

The State government is happy about increasing fuel prices as it brings additional income to its coffers, says V.D. Satheesan | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S.

The State government should forgo the additional income it receives on account of the hike in fuel price, Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Satheesan said the State government was happy about the increasing fuel price as it brought additional income to its coffers.

The Opposition has not demanded lowering tax on fuel prices but to forgo the additional income that the government had been receiving on account of hike in prices. The government has received additional tax revenue to the tune of ₹6,000 crore on that count, he said. He accused the government of failing to make any market interventions to control rise in prices of essential commodities.

Mr. Satheesan felt that the LDF poll manifesto for the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency was an attempt to fool the people. The government has done precious little for the development of the constituency. It was the UDF governments led by K. Karunakaran, A.K. Antony, and Oommen Chandy that implemented development projects in the district, he said.

He also criticised the government for what he termed as “facilitating P.C. George to skip arrest.” The government, which had not arrested Mr. George earlier, is attempting to create an impression that he will be arrested in the run-up to the bypoll, he said.

The UDF will stand by the survivor in the actor rape case, and any attempt to derail police investigation into the case will be opposed, Mr. Satheesan said.