Govt. should find novel ways of mobilising resources

February 03, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

M.Kunhaman

The State Budget has adopted an anti-poor approach, similar to the Union Budget in which the allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was cut down drastically. The decision to impose 2% cess on petrol and diesel per litre will have a cascading effect on the people. Every aspect of their lives will be affected. The State government is following the Centre’s way by increasing various taxes. The decision to increase the taxes on vehicle and property will affect the ordinary people.

Justice is being denied to the people. The very structure of taxes is questionable. This is happening due to the non-collection of taxes for several years earlier. Both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front have made mistakes. They failed to collect the taxes duly from the traders , businessmen etc.

In the case of expenditure, they are not concerned whether all these schemes are required. There is a need for introducing zero-based budgeting and outcome budgeting so that those projects that are not contributing anything to the people should be abolished, stopped. Simply because some people are involved, it should not continue. So new methods of expenditure are not thought about.

There is no expenditure rationalisation. The government has claimed that the growth rate has increased. Then why can’t it raise the revenue through newer methods. The rich are not taxed heavily. There should be an arrangement on imposing more tax on the rich and the super-rich. We are imposing more burden on the salaried and ordinary people. Social pension has not increased. But the rich and powerful have been provided with various concessions.

Why can’t the government raise money from the rich? Of course, the government has blamed the Centre for not getting money. This is the usual allegation. Instead of doing this, the government should find novel ways of mobilising resources. Kerala’s development model , which is actually an exclusion model, has excluded the marginalised and the poor.

The Budget has failed to address the questions of land and housing for the poor. Why can’t the government take over the plantation land in the high ranges and distribute it among the marginalised sections? The government has also not included measures to ensure the economic security for the poor in the Budget. It is also missing out on concrete steps to bridge the digital and knowledge divide.

The State Budget lacks vision. It totally overlooks the equity question. As a development document, there is nothing to highlight about it.

(M. Kunhaman is an economist and former Professor, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Tuljapur)