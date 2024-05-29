Govt. should explain why Jal Jeevan Mission is being delayed: M. M. Hassan

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has demanded an explanation from the State government as to why the Centrally assisted Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) rural household tap connection scheme is getting delayed in Kerala.

UDF convener M. M. Hassan on Wednesday slammed the government for its failure to get the scheme extended by another three years and mobilise the State’s share of money for the remaining works.

The UDF will launch strong agitations if the government continues to neglect the scheme, Mr. Hassan said, inaugurating a protest organised by KWA contractors demanding immediate settling of their pending bills.

The contractors association said all contract works will be stopped from June 1 unless their bills are settled.

Mr. Hassan said that the bills submitted by small contractors for the past 19 months have not been paid by the KWA.

