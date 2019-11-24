Govt. set to don role of career educator

The State government is set to don the role of a career educator and trainer to equip students to effortlessly crack entrance and other competitive examinations and also make them employable to meet the global job market challenges.

A draft career policy drawn up at the behest of Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, seeks to extend a helping hand to students who fail in entrance examinations and help them overcome the angst in appearing for competitive tests.

The immediate compulsion for drawing up the draft was a realisation that Keralite students are not securing admission in national institutions in sufficient numbers for want of such support programmes and complaints of unscrupulous, ill-equipped private institutions fleecing aspirants without honing their skills.

The draft proposes to constitute a Career Development Mission headquartered at the Employment Directorate with district arms for reaching out mainly to the talented among the indigent and marginalised sections.

Creation of a pool of competent career trainers in every district has been mooted so that they could be deployed in employment exchanges to counsel candidates for interviews, group discussions, preparation of resume and learning the trends in the domestic and international job market, among other requisites.

Exclusive counselling services have been proposed for students who fail in entrance examinations. Entrance classes will be opened for ensuring admission for students from the State in prestigious national institutes in science, arts and management.

Another highlight is a programme, Teacher as Career Educator (TACE), to provide training in career education to all teachers. A Career Research and Entrepreneurship Development Initiative (CREDIT) has also been envisaged for promoting research in career guidance and entrepreneurship. The curriculum will be designed in such a manner that even children understand the need for developing entrepreneurial skills at a very young age.

It has been proposed to extend the career guidance sessions to students from eighth standard and also to ITIs, polytechnics.

The draft policy seeks to take care of school dropouts, children broken families, inmates of orphanages who do not get adequate exposure to appear for competitive examinations.

The policy recommends to elicit the partnership of Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants, Kerala Academy for Skill Excellence, Kudumbasree, Departments of Social Justice, Scheduled Castes and Tribes Development and such others for implementing the programmes.

The draft would soon be placed in public domain for seeking responses and then implemented after consultations with stake holders.