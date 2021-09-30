Govt. services to citizens via digital platforms

Thiruvananthapuram

30 September 2021 23:25 IST

Through a portal and mobile application

The stage is set for the launch of an ambitious project by the State government to provide citizens access to a wide range of government services through digital platforms.

Aimed at making Kerala a digitally empowered society, the project piloted by the Kerala State IT Mission will be launched on Friday with a bouquet of services offered by various departments through a portal and mobile application.

500 e-services

The first phase of the initiative will cover more than 500 e-services of 60 departments on the portal eSEVANAM (services.kerala.gov.in) and 450 services on the mobile application mSEVANAM. An online dashboard (dashboard.kerala.gov.in) showing the status of services at the State and district level will also be launched.

Advertising

Advertising

Launched as a good governance initiative, the eSevanam portal aggregates almost all services of the State government on a single platform. Citizens can use the universal search bar in eSevanam to find online services.

For instance, one can search for “Birth” for all birth certificate-related online services. Similarly, the Target User Category for students shows services related to scholarships, schemes, grants, challan payments, and technical education while the Service Charter provides a brief description of service, documents required to be uploaded and the stipulated time limit for the department to render that service. The Dashboard of services provides details such as requests received, closed, and pending.

The portal was designed by C-DIT and the mobile app by NIC, Kerala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the single window service delivery platforms on Friday.