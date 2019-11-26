Govt. sees Sangh Parivar conspiracy

The State government on Tuesday said the violent protests by the Sangh Parivar against women activists intent on entering Sabarimala appeared to be part of a larger conspiracy to reap political dividend by disrupting the Sabarimala pilgrimage and sowing seeds of communal unrest in Kerala.

Law Minister A. K. Balan and Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said the BJP seemed to have “prescient knowledge” of the arrival of Trupti Desai and her followers in Kochi airport and later the Commissioner’s office to seek police protection for their onward journey to Sabarimala.

Mr. Surendran said BJP workers as if on a cue, thronged the police facility and unleashed a rancorous prayer protest. A national news channel had interviewed the women earlier at the airport and broadcast their intention to enter Sabarimala “at any cost”. The telecast was a rallying cry for the protesters.

Flays attack

Both the Ministers condemned the pepper spray attack on Bindu Ammini, who had linked up with Ms Desai, in Kochi. The Kerala State Women's Commission has demanded the prosecution of the suspect.

Mr. Balan denied the BJP’s accusation that Ms. Ammini had met him earlier and “procured” the State’s support to worship at the temple.

Ms. Ammini was one of the two women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple after the Supreme Court struck down a custom that banned women of menstruating age from entering the shrine in 2018.

Her entry into the sanctum alongside Kanakadurga had prompted priests to shut down the temple for a purification ritual and triggered widespread violence by Sangh Parivar across Kerala.

The government appeared to have taken a calculated legal risk by denying the group of women activists led by Ms. Desai to proceed to Sabarimala from Kochi under police escort.

It had pushed the envelope of the law by interpreting the latest SC judgment as one which rendered the earlier one allowing the entry of women temporarily non-operational.

Cong. charge

KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran condemned the attack on Ms. Ammini. He blamed the government’s legally ambiguous stance on the issue for the current round of Sabarimala related violence.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said he suspected a conspiracy between the CPI(M) and the BJP to create tensions in Sabarimala.

Mr. Chennithala said that the latest attempts to fan tension in the area was linked to Ms. Desai, who had links with the Sangh Parivar, and Bindu Ammini,who had links with the CPI(M).

“The UDF had urged the two parties not to vitiate the situation in Sabarimala as soon as the Supreme Court verdict on the review petition came out,” he said.

He urged the State government to take proactive and urgent steps to ensure peaceful pilgrimage.