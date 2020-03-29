Govt. sees conspiracy behind migrant workers’ protest

Even though the government has succeeded in arresting the wave of protest that engulfed Payippad village on Sunday, it sees a conspiracy behind the protest that sought to defy the country-wide lockdown.

The possibility of a conspiracy was clearly evident in the statements of officials, Ministers and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In a statement, Mr. Vijayan sought to identify those who instigated these workers, circulated the messages firing up their emotions and campaigned for the protesters.

“Clear leads for identifying on the powers who provoked these workers to the path of protest and used the Payippad incident for defaming the State have emerged by now. I am requesting these elements to desist from plotting such evil designs in times of crisis. You should not attack an entire State for the sake of some cheap gains. The government will intervene without fail to make sure the guilty are identified and brought before the law,’’ he said.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman, who visited the protest site and later held discussions on the issue, pointed to the possibility of a conspiracy behind the incident. “The police will inquire into the efforts that went into organising the protest,’’ he told mediapersons.

According to the Minister, directions have been issued to ascertain whether there were any lapses on the part of the labour contractors or camp owners in ensuring food to the workers. “The officers will submit a report on Monday and based on it, further action will be initiated,’’ he said.

Labour Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan, in a statement, said it was unfortunate that these workers, instigated by some elements, decided to take it to the streets. “Those who have brought these workers here also have the responsibility to ensure their welfare and safety,’’ the Minister said.