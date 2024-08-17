Govt. seeks to turn farm sector into a more lucrative career option: Balagopal

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said that the government aims to industrialise the agriculture sector and turn it into a more lucrative career option.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was inaugurating Farmers’ Day celebrations and felicitating the best farmers in Mylam, Kulakkada, Neduvathur, Ummannur, Veliyam and Kareepra panchayats here on Saturday.

“On an experimental basis, a cross-section of farmers consisting of 100 persons from each panchayat should grow more profitable crops like passion fruit, dragon fruit and avocado. Through such initiatives we should attract more young farmers to the sector,” said Mr. Balagopal, who added that the agriculture sector has been the government’s top priority.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about the Samagra Kottarakara project, a two-year mega plan for the comprehensive development of the place, the Minister said the country is passing through a time where environment protection is all the more relevant.

“The importance of agriculture in environment protection is known to mankind since ancient times. The year 1,200 in Malayalam calendar marks the birth of a new century. The Samagra Kottarakara project gives primary importance to agriculture and irrigation. A total of one lakh coconut saplings will be planted in the constituency as part of the project. Apart from this, rejuvenation of streams to enable the smooth flow of the Kallada river, irrigating all areas and emphasis on cash crops and vegetable cultivation are part of the project,” he said.

The Minister said each individual has a responsibility to prepare the next generation for sustainable development giving emphasis to agriculture.

Mylam panchayat president Bindu G. Nath, Kulakkada panchayat president Saji Kadukkala, Neduvathur panchayat president V.K. Jyoti, Veliyam panchayat president Prashanth, Kareepra panchayat president Suvidha, Vettikavala block panchayat president Ranjith Kumar and Principal Agricultural Officer Rajesh were present. The panchayats, Haritha Karma Sena and Agriculture Department handed over the amount collected for organising Farmers’ Day celebrations to the Finance Minister as a contribution to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.