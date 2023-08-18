Govt. seeks to create a neo-knowledge society: Minister

August 18, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State government is aiming at creating a neo-knowledge society by providing income along with education, Higher Education Minister R. Bindu said here on Friday. She was inaugurating Institute of Human Resources Development (IHRD)’s new Arts and Science College at Kottarakara.

“Activities including skill development has helped higher education institutions in the State to come in top positions in the national level assessment. Job skills are provided according to one’s taste along with modern facilities for research. A curriculum with high quality and standard is the key feature. Along with promoting studies, financial support is also provided. As part of the Chief Minister’s Pratibha Puraskarm, scholarship of ₹1 lakh was provided to socially and economically backward students and the scheme will continue,” said the Minister who added that only 4% of the students are studying abroad.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who presided over the function, said the State will witness big changes once industrial facilities are established on campuses. “New systems will be introduced in the colleges and futuristic courses will be started. With the completion of the Vizhinjam project, the State will become an industrial hub,” he said. District panchayat president P.K. Gopan, Kotarakkara municipal chairman S.R. Ramesh, Kerala University syndicate member G. Muralidharan and college Principal V.S. Murali were present.

