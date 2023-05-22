ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. seeks Sabu Thomas’ reappointment as MGU VC

May 22, 2023 11:23 pm | Updated 11:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sought the re-appointment of Sabu Thomas as Vice Chancellor (VC) of Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU). The proposal submitted to the Raj Bhavan has come against the backdrop of Prof. Thomas’s tenure coming to an end on May 27.

The communication has been made in response to an enquiry made by Raj Bhavan seeking details of prospective successors to the position. The government has thrown its weight behind Prof. Thomas particularly since the university is in its final stages of seeking re-accreditation by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

