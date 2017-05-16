Govt seeks Oppn views on MBBS fee

While locking horns with the Opposition over the fee rates fixed for admission to postgraduate medical courses in self-financing colleges, the government has elicited the United Democratic Front’s suggestions to address the situation following the introduction of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for professional courses.

Replying to the notice for an adjournment motion of V.T. Balram in the Assembly on Tuesday on the decision to levy ₹14 lakh for clinical and ₹8.5 lakh for non-clinical PG courses, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the government was open to the Opposition’s suggestions while fixing the fee rates for the MBBS course.

Mr. Balram alleged that the government succumbed to the pressure of the managements and fixed a fee rate unaffordable to the poor. The present government increased the fee by ₹65,000 in 100 days. Ms. Shylaja clarified the fee rates were fixed by the Fees Regulatory Committee headed by Rajendra Babu as per the SC norms. The committee considered the expenses incurred by the managements as well as the hike in stipend before arriving at the rate. In the wake of the ₹2.5-lakh hike in stipend, the effective fee a student had to pay for clinical courses was ₹8.84 lakh and ₹3.34 lakh for non-clinical courses.

Christian managements had accepted the fee rates, but others had sought higher rates. The new allotment system would help to weed out corruption, the Minister said.

Based on the government’s explanation, Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan denied notice for the motion and the Opposition moved to the well shouting slogans. The Speaker then suspended the business. When the House resumed business, the Opposition walked out in protest against the Speaker’s decision.