Govt. seeks CBI probe into Balabhaskar’s death

The State government has requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to reinvestigate the death of violinist Balabhaskar, who was fatally injured in a car accident here in 2018.

The move comes against the backdrop of intense pressure from the musician’s parents and a recent finding by the Directorate of Revenue of Investigation (DRI) that at least two persons in Balabhaskar’s entourage were involved in a gold smuggling operation.

Father’s demand

The Crime Branch (CB) had found no proof of foul play or conspiracy in the death of the musician.

The scepticism aired by Balabhaskar’s father about the findings of the Crime Branch and the musician’s immense popularity had spawned countless conspiracy theories. Of late, Balabhaskar’s parents said the arrest of two of the musician’s aides, Prakashan Thampi and Vishnu Somasundaram, on COFEPOSA (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities Act ) charges had added a new element of mystery to their son’s death.

Crime Branch findings

The CB had found no evidence linking the gold smuggling case to Balabhaskar's accident. It had dispelled the allegation that the gold smugglers were at the spot when the accident occurred. The fingerprints and serological evidence lifted from the scene of the collision had debunked the theory that the musician was at the wheel when the accident occurred early September 25, 2018.

Daughter killed

Tyre tracks had indicated that the car had veered hard to the extreme right of the carriageway and dashed against a tree abutting the road. The impact mortally injured Balabhaskar, who died later at a private hospital on October 2. It also claimed the life of his two-year-old daughter, Tejaswini. Balabhaskar’s wife Lakshmi and driver of their car, Arjun, sustained severe injuries.

The CB learned from the automaker that the vehicle was travelling well above the legal speed limits when the crash occurred.