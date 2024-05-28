Govt. scrambles to retard Opposition criticism of police-criminal nexus

The State government scrambled to limit the “political damage” caused by the presence of a sub-divisional police officer at a party hosted by a habitual offender and alleged gangster in Ernakulam last weekend.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suspended the suspect officer, DySP (Crime Branch-Alappuzha) M.G. Sabu. The action unfolded after a local police team on a secret stake out near the “gang leader’s” house raided his residence after it detected the presence of suspicious outsiders.

Subsequently, the team reported to higher-ups that the guests included Mr. Sabu and two other civil police officers. Mr. Sabu was on the verge of retirement and the Alappuzha Police dismantled his farewell party arrangement before his suspension from service. The police also suspended the two officers who were seen at the alleged gangster’s house along with Mr. Sabu.

A senior official denied the imputation that law enforcement was hand-in-glove with criminals. He pointed out that police vigilance had exposed the nexus.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the Ernakulam incident was merely the iceberg’s tip. He accused Mr. Vijayan of outsourcing the Home Minister’s job to a cabal in his office.

He alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had made the Police department’s official hierarchy redundant. Party apparatchiks decided on postings. The CPI(M) ‘s district secretaries were more potent than the District Police Chief. Sub-inspectors were subservient to CPI(M) area committee secretaries.

Mr. Satheesan said the public felt vulnerable. Even victims of domestic violence failed to get justice from police stations. Instead of registering cases, law enforcers, often at the instance of the ruling party and also for sizeable backhanders, played the role of interlocutors to settle complaints in an extra-judicial manner.

Former Home Minister and Congress Working Committee member Ramesh Chennithala said the DySP’s presence at an underworld party indicated the appalling state of law enforcement in Kerala. Mr. Chennithala said he sensed a power vacuum at the apex of the Police department.

He said the number of homicides had touched 142 in 2024 alone. According to police records, an estimated 1,880 violent habitual offenders were at large. A special police drive to ensure they remained in judicial custody while awaiting trial completion had petered out. The police had managed to remand only 180 “gangsters”.

