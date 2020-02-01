Govt. schools shine at The Hindu Young World quiz

After a gruelling session that put the contestants’ brainpower to test and challenged their mental agility, Aswin V.J. and Sourav S.S., Class IX students of the Government Higher Secondary School, Venjaramood, and Athreyon A.S. of Class VI and Sreehari S. of Class V of Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Mithirmala, walked away with the championship trophy in the Senior and Junior category respectively of The Hindu Young World quiz competition held here on Saturday.

Over 306 teams took part in 20th edition of the event hosted by the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira. George Joseph and Mahadevan P. Nair of Class V of Christnagar Higher Secondary School, (ICSE), Kowdiar, and Harikrishnan S. of Class VIII and Ishan Sunil of Class IX from St Thomas Residential School, Mukkolakkal, emerged runners-up in the Junior and Senior category respectively.

Other winners

In the Junior category, the third place was bagged by Sanjana Philochacko and Nakul Syam of Class VI of St Thomas residential school, Mukkolakkal, while Ishaan Sanjay and Abhiram S. Nithin of Class V of Loyola School, Sreekaryam, emerged fourth. Namdev S. and Mayookh Krishna of Class VI of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, won the fifth position and Madhav V. Nair and Bhavin Shankar M. of Class VI of Loyola School, Sreekaryam, were placed sixth.

In the Senior category, the third place went to Govind Krishnan of Class VII and Adhikesh V.M. of Class IX of St. Thomas Residential school, Mukkolakkal, followed by Navaneeth V.S. and Adithya A.S. of Class VIII of Loyola school, Sreekaryam, in the fourth position. The fifth place was won by Riya Raj A. of Class IX and Albia Eleos S.S. of Class VII of St Theresa of Avila ICSE School, Neyyattinkara, with the sixth place bagged by Advait Anilal and Mukundan A. of Class VIII of Loyola School, Sreekaryam.

A total 183 teams in the Junior category and 123 teams in the Senior category took part in the event.

Mrigendra Lal Das, chief general manager, SBI, was the chief guest. Mr. Das along with other distinguished guests R. Rakesh, unit manager (Direct Marketing) LIC, Rohan R. Pillai, Amritha Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and Fr. George Mathew Karoor, Principal, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, distributed the prizes. V.V. Remanan hosted the show.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Das appreciated the performance of the participants. He lauded the young and emerging talents from government schools in both categories.