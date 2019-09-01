Govt. school students to have YouTube channel, blog

Students of the Government Upper Primary School at Koothattukulam in Kerala are set to blog and also post videos on YouTube, going beyond the mere basics of Information Technology.

An IT club, named ekids, has already been formed at the school in Ernakulam district to ignite young minds’ creativity through technology.

“This is perhaps the first such initiative in the State at the upper primary level. Brainstorming among the staff on how best to use the 14 laptops and five projectors the government had granted us for enhancing the classroom experience led us to this idea,” said Valsala Devi, the headmistress. Funds are being mobilised at the local community level for the school’s IT infrastructure.

The blog will in due course be turned into a creative space for students to express themselves. “The idea is to post at least one blog by a class in a week. Once students are equipped enough, they will be encouraged to post personal blogs, comprising articles, poems or a random thought,” said Nikhil Jose, the school IT coordinator.

Apart from classroom activities, the YouTube channel, ekids Koothattukulam, will be a platform for students to exhibit their artistic talents and document their academic activities. Field trips can be shot, edited and uploaded by students. A comprehensive school-related news is also being planned on YouTube.

Plans are also afoot to give a digital makeover to the handwritten journals every student has to come up with a year, a tradition the school has been following for a decade. “Now we will collate the journals at the classroom level and publish them digitally,” said Mr. Jose.

To begin with, 60 students have been inducted into the IT club on the basis of an aptitude test. They are being trained by teachers who have received IT training under the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), a State government establishment. The IT instructor from a neighbour-ing government high school, has also been roped in.

This initial batch of students will be converted into trainers to cover the entire 860 students in the school in a phased manner.