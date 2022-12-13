  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi and Argentina’s FIFA World Cup journey, Qatar 2022, in pictures

Govt. school property can be used only for educational purposes: Minister

December 13, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Government school property should not be used for purposes other than those related to education as per the Kerala Education Rules, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

Replying to a submission by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, in the Assembly on Tuesday on allowing school grounds for sports training and related recreation of the local people, the Minister said school grounds and buildings were situated without any separation in most schools. When conducting sporting events in school grounds, it was possible that school building, roof, and windows could be damaged. If the public were to be allowed to use school grounds, it could affect the functioning of schools and the safety of students. In light of the the above and a High Court judgment, the government had in 2002 issued orders banning use of school property for non-educational purposes.

The Sports and Youth Affairs Department was implementing a project ‘One play area in one panchayat’ for the public. MLAs could recommend play areas on constituency basis under the project, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.